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Crash Near Mt Everest! Two helicopters collide in Nepal's Solokhumbhu, 1 man killed, another injured

A foreign national was killed and another person injured after two helicopters collided while landing at the Pheriche helipad in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 10:16 AM IST

Crash Near Mt Everest! Two helicopters collide in Nepal's Solokhumbhu, 1 man killed, another injured
Credit: Twitter
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Two helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air collided while attempting to land at the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Pheriche helipad in Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 250 km from Nepal's capital Kathmandu. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the rotor blades of the two helicopters struck each other as the aircraft approached the helipad.

CCTV captures moment of collision

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the two helicopters coming dangerously close to each other before their rotor blades collided.

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