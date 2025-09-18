Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Crackdown on India-origin people: ICE agents detain, jail green card holder living for 30 years in US

Family members told the local news outlet that Paramjit Singh, who suffers from a brain tumor and a heart problem, was kept inside the airport for five days. His condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the emergency room.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Crackdown on India-origin people: ICE agents detain, jail green card holder living for 30 years in US
Green card holder Paramjit Singh was taken into custody at Chicago Airport after returning from India.
Though US President Donald Trump promised to deport those living in the country illegally, his administration is not sparing those who have been living there legally and holding green cards. In such an incident, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took into custody Paramjit Singh, a man of Indian origin, who has been living in the US on a green card for thirty years. After being detained at the Chicago Airport on July 30, he has been languishing in federal custody for more than a month. 

Who is Paramjit Singh?

According to Newsweek, Singh runs a business in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was detained at Chicago O'Hare Airport on July 30 after returning from a trip to India. His family and attorney told local news station WPTA that he makes this trip several times per year. Family members told the local news outlet that Paramjit Singh, who suffers from a brain tumor and a heart problem, was kept inside the airport for five days. His condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the emergency room.

Custody for old minor offence

Singh's attorney, Luise Angeles, told media persons that Singh's alleged offence originates from an incident involving the use of a pay phone without payment. He added that it is a "minor infraction for which he has already taken full accountability, served his time, and paid his debt to society." Angeles told Newsweek, "We filed for a bond redetermination and successfully won the bond hearing. However, DHS has continued to employ what I would describe as legal—yet arguably unethical—tactics to prolong his detention, despite being fully aware of his severe medical condition, which requires emergency surgery."

He added, "The government is holding him without justifiable cause, exacerbating his health risks and causing immense distress to his family."

How many illegal immigrants live in US?

If media reports are to be believed, the ICE agents have detained many green card holders based on their decades-old legal issues. The news hit the headlines across the US when in a similar case, Jemmy Jimenez Rosa, a Massachusetts mother, was held for 10 days for a decades-old marijuana conviction. Like Singh, she too was taken to the hospital while being held in the airport without access to medication.

There is a serious question about how many people are living illegally in the US. According to an estimation made in 2021, about 10.5 million unauthorised immigrants live in the country. However, organizations like the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) provide higher figures. The Pew Research Center and other non-governmental organisations provide lower estimates.

