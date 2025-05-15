China and Pakistan have been working together through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to build roads, railways, and ports. This is not just about trade—it is also about power and control in South Asia. But Operation Sindoor, in May 2025, showed that India will not stay silent.

China and Pakistan have been working together through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to build roads, railways, and ports. This is not just about trade—it is also about power and control in South Asia. But India’s powerful military action—Operation Sindoor, in May 2025—showed that India will not stay silent. It proved that India is ready to defend its land, people, and pride—no matter the cost.

What is CPEC?

CPEC began in 2015. It’s a $62 billion project under China’s Belt and Road plan. It connects China’s Xinjiang region to Gwadar Port in Pakistan. It includes over 3,000 km of highways, railways, pipelines, and power projects. For Pakistan, it’s marketed as an economic booster. But for China, it’s a way to reach the sea faster and to surround India with help from Pakistan. Here’s the issue—CPEC passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which India considers its own territory. That makes CPEC illegal in India’s eyes. And that’s why Operation Sindoor—after the Pahalgam terror attack—also struck a blow to China’s plan.

China’s Real Goals Behind CPEC

Securing New Trade and Oil Routes

China depends on the Strait of Malacca for oil and gas from the Middle East. That’s risky—India or the US can block it in war.

CPEC lets China move oil and goods through Pakistan instead.

But India’s growing navy and its friends in the Quad (US, Japan, Australia) keep China nervous. When India hit PoK terror camps during Operation Sindoor, it sent a loud message:

If needed, India can disrupt CPEC.

Growing China’s Economy

Most CPEC projects are built by Chinese companies.

They bring their own workers, use their own material—it’s all about helping China’s economy. Gwadar Port helps China trade with Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. But India’s economy is rising too, and faster in recent years. Operation Sindoor also showed that India’s military is disciplined, precise, and modern—a responsible global power.

Trying to Surround India

China supports Pakistan with money, weapons, and infrastructure. It hopes to corner India by building roads and bases around it. CPEC runs through PoK, where India has strong claims.

But on May 7, 2025, India struck back. In just 23 minutes, it destroyed nine terror camps, killing over 100 terrorists, including the masterminds behind the Pahalgam attack. This was India showing China: “We won’t stay quiet if you support our enemies.”

Building Military Presence Near India

Gwadar is not just a port. It could become a Chinese naval base.

China already has bases in Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh—surrounding India like a “String of Pearls.” But Operation Sindoor exposed Pakistan’s weak air defence. India used Rafale jets and BrahMos missiles, and Pakistan couldn’t stop them. China may now doubt if Pakistan is strong enough to protect its interests.

Stabilising Pakistan and Xinjiang

China fears unrest in both Pakistan and its own Xinjiang region. Terror attacks in Balochistan scare Chinese workers. CPEC is supposed to calm these areas with development. But the Pahalgam attack, where 26 Hindu tourists were killed, proved terrorism still thrives. India’s Operation Sindoor—named after the vermilion worn by Hindu married women—was both emotional and strategic. It reminded China that Pakistan cannot be trusted to keep things under control.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Moment of Strength

On April 22, 2025, terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF) attacked tourists in Kashmir. They separated women and killed 26 men, mostly Hindus. India launched Operation Sindoor in reply on May 7. Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and BrahMos were used to hit terror hubs in PoK and Punjab. Over 100 terrorists, including Jaish leaders, were eliminated. India avoided civilian deaths and didn’t target Pakistan’s army—a sign of precision and restraint.

Pakistan tried to hit back with drones—but India’s S-400 systems shot them down. A ceasefire followed on May 10—but India had made its point loud and clear.

China’s Nervous Reaction

China said it was “concerned” and asked for peace. But behind closed doors, it asked both sides to stop—because its $62 billion CPEC was in danger. India’s NSA Ajit Doval explained to China’s Wang Yi that India hit terrorists, not Pakistan’s army. China didn’t protest much—because it knew CPEC runs through a war zone. Reports suggest China even used satellites to monitor the situation—not for peace, but to protect its investment.

Why India’s Stand Is Stronger Now

India’s strike had three major results:

Military Victory:

India destroyed top terror camps and killed those behind Pulwama and Pahalgam.

Political Pressure:

India linked water-sharing (Indus Treaty) to terrorism, telling Pakistan: terrorism has a cost.

Strategic Message:

India proved it is strong, modern, and in control—winning global praise.

India showed that CPEC is not just a trade route—it’s a target if India is provoked. India also proved it has better weapons, stronger defence systems, and global allies. Even opposition leaders in India stood behind the government. This was a moment of national unity and military pride.

CPEC’s Future Looks Uncertain

After Operation Sindoor, China faces real problems with CPEC:

Security Risks: Baloch rebels and Indian strikes make the corridor unsafe. Weak Partner: Pakistan couldn’t defend itself—China may now worry. India’s Diplomacy: India’s new friends in the US, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are boosting its position. Global Scrutiny: The world is watching Pakistan’s terror links more closely.



(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)