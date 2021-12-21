Headlines

HomeWorld

World

Covishield protection against Delta variant waning after three months, study reveals

A new study has shown that the protection provided by Covishield against the Delta variant is waning in people after three months.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2021, 03:08 PM IST

Amid the fear regarding a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic when people are batting for a booster shot, a new study has shown that Covishield might not provide ample protection against the Delta variant after a specific amount of time.

A study published in The Lancet shows that the protection provided by Covishield against the Delta variant of COVID-19 is waning after three months. This can be a cause for concern as Covishield is one of the mainstream COVID-19 vaccines administered in India, besides Covaxin.

An earlier study published in The Lancet had shown that Covishield remained effective against the Delta variant in India during the deadly outbreak in the early months of 2021. The new study shows the correlation between two doses of the Covishield vaccine and the risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes in Scotland and Brazil.

The researchers of the paper wrote in the journal, “We found waning vaccine protection of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 against Covid-19 hospital admissions and deaths in both Scotland and Brazil, this becoming evident within three months of the second vaccine dose.”

The researchers further urged that countries and administrations need to consider the need of administering a booster shot to all those who got the Covishield vaccine since it is one of the most widely used COVID-19 shots across the world.

The paper further reads, “Infection rates and severe Covid-19 have increased in several countries that have attained high levels of vaccine coverage. Although this might be attributable to vaccine escape associated with new variants—in particular, delta (B.1.617.2) and to a lesser extent gamma —it is also possible that vaccine effectiveness might be decreasing over time.”

The new study comes amid rising fears regarding the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to be led by the Omicron variant. The Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries so far, with several governments imposing lockdown-like curbs in their jurisdiction.

Not enough data has been researched about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant.

