COVID-19: New triple mutant strain with 'strange combination' found in THIS country

New triple mutant strain

The new strain of COVID-19 has been detected in Yorkshire by the Public Health England (PHE). The new mutant strain is been considered as ‘triple mutant’ which is carrying the three mutations associated with the other variants.

Although, the residents in Yorkshire have been informed and been urged not to panic about the spread of this new strain which is called VUI-21MAY-01 or AV.1, according to The Sun.

Greg Fell, director of public health in Sheffield has said the triple mutant variant is been monitored by his team and no reasons have been found to think whether it is more transmissible or unaffected to vaccines.

More testing and tracing are being done while the “Strange combination of mutations” continues to be researched.

Downing Street said the variant is being checked "we won't hesitate to put in measures that we think are necessary to try and tackle the transmission of any variants," The Sun quoted as saying.

This happened as B.1.617 cases increased manifolds in one week. According to the official data mentioned by Britain’s news website, 1258 cases are in the North West by May 19-up from 319 a week before.

The number of cases has been increased in every region except Yorkshire and London, where the cases have gone up by 70 to 80 per cent. As compared to North West where the cases are centred in Bolton and Black burn, no other part of the country has much higher cases.

The cases of AV.1 have been found in the Yorkshire and Humber region. Nothing has been proven that the new strain will reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and will be higher transmissible.