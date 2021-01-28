Headlines

COVID shocker! Doctor accused of killing elderly patients to 'free up beds'

WhatsApp messages between nurses revealed that they suspected doctor Mosca of killing patients 'to free up the beds' in A&E ward he was in-charge of.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 28, 2021, 05:08 PM IST

In a shocking news from Italy, 47-year-old doctor named Carlo Mosca has been arrested in suspicion of deliberately administering a lethal overdose of anaesthetic to two COVID-19 patients to free up beds for other needy patients. According to a Daily Mail report, the 47-year-old doctor is said to have administered lethal doses of anaesthetics to 61-year-old Natale Bassi and 80-year-old Angelo Paletti at the hospital in Lombardy in March during the peak of Italy's first wave of the virus.

It is said that the accused doctor, in order to free up beds when his hospital was struggling to cope with a high number of coronavirus patients last March, took to this resort. There have been reports of doctors being forced to choose which patients to treat on the basis of their prospects of recovery when the first wave of the pandemic hit Italy last year.

The two patients were exhumed last month and determined to have had doses of the drugs succinylcholine and propofol in their system, The Daily Beast reported.

Both drugs are commonly used when patients are placed on a ventilator, but investigators discovered from medical files neither of the patients were intubated while at the hospital. Using the drugs on non-intubated patients causes them to suffocate, according to the court documents reported on by the publication.

This is believed to be the first time that a doctor has been accused of what could amount to euthanasia. WhatsApp messages between nurses revealed that they suspected doctor Mosca of killing patients 'to free up the beds' in the A&E ward which he was in charge of.

In text messages to each other, the nurses wrote, "Did he ask you to administer the drugs without intubating them?" one nurse wrote in a message. "I'm not killing patients just because he wants to free up the beds. This is crazy," allegedly wrote another.

The prosecution has also claimed that he asked his colleagues to leave the room when he administered the drugs.

Another three deaths are now being probed by police after they claim Mosca altered the medical records of his alleged victims to cover his tracks.

After the shocking revelations, he has been suspended from his job as head of the emergency room at Montichiari Hospital in Brescia, Italy. He has also been placed under house arrest at his home in Mantua. However, the doctor has called the allegations 'baseless' and refuted all charges against him. He says he never administered the anaesthetics and he would never take life, rather save it.

