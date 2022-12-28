Covid 4th wave scare: Not just BF.7, but THESE 3 coronavirus variants are leading virus surge in China

China Covid cases are currently on a major spike (File photo)

India has been battling Covid 4th wave scares for the past week after reports of an explosive spike in coronavirus cases in China emerged a few days ago. In the midst of these fears, the central government in India has issued a list of guidelines for all states and Union Territories to follow.

According to the majority of the media reports, the massive Covid-19 spike in China has been credited to the BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant. BF.7 is considered to be a highly transmissible strain of the Omicron variant, with an incredibly high R-value.

While the fears regarding the spread of the BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant have reached India, health experts are now saying that it is not the only Covid variant that is responsible for the huge spike in coronavirus cases across China.

While speaking to media outlet NDTV, NK Arora, the chief of the Centre's Covid panel, said that the BF.7 variant is not even responsible for the majority of the Covid-19 cases in China. In fact, a total of four coronavirus variants have led to this surge.

The health expert revealed that the BF.7 variant of the virus accounts for only 15 percent of the total coronavirus cases in China. Over 50 percent of the cases have been attributed to the BN and BQ series while 10 to 15 percent of cases are associated with the SVV variants of Covid.

This, however, shouldn’t cause panic in India as the majority of the Indians have already acquired a hybrid immunity against the virus, which will limit the number of infections in the country due to previous infections and the efficacy of vaccines.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also urged states and UTs to spring into action, prompting the state governments to stock up on medication and oxygen cylinders, as well as conduct Covid-19 mock drills in the hospitals to battle any impending surge in the number of cases.

