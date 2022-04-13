Covid 4th wave: Indian consulate in Shanghai 'inaccessible' due to stringent lockdown

China is under the grip of the Covid 4th wave as cases spread very fast across the country. Omicron BA2 variant has spread not only in the largest Shanghai city but also in 29 other states. The condition in Shanghai is worst as residents have run short of foods and drinks and they are not even getting medical facilities.

This has led to officials from other countries also facing many problems. The United States had already ordered its non-emergency government employees present in Shanghai to leave the city. Now the Indian Embassy in Beijing has said that it is unable to establish contact with the Indian consulate in Shanghai amid stringent lockdown imposed there.

It is also informed that the Consulate General officials are unable to provide consular services in person. Let us tell you that strict lockdown is in force in Shanghai to prevent the spread of the infection. No one is being allowed to leave their house. Food supply has stopped due to stoppage of imports. There is a shortage of food and drink. In many places, people are forced to have just one meal a day.

Read | Covid 4th wave: Shanghai residents loot at supply centres amid food shortage

Earlier, according to an order issued by the US State Department, non-emergency US government employees and their family members at the consulate in Shanghai were ordered to leave the city immediately. However, other US officials will remain on duty at the consulate.

Hardships faced by residents

People living in Shanghai amid restrictions are facing a depressing situation. Here they are forbidden to step out of their homes and are finding it very difficult to meet their other daily needs including food. Infected people are being kept in large mass isolation centres, where the situation is very bad.

Covid testing for all in Guangzhou

About 20 million people live in China's southern port city of Guangzhou. After some cases of Covid were reported here, testing of all has been made mandatory. Officials claim that all food items are available in sufficient quantity, but the local newspaper claims that people are panicking and doing large-scale purchases, due to which there is a shortage of goods.