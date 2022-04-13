Covid 4th wave: From first case, took just 877 days to reach 50 crore infection

On Monday, the number of Covid patients across the world crossed 50 crores. It took just 877 days to get 50 crore patients from the first case detected in 2019 in the Wuhan province of China. It is a matter of relief that out of these 44 crore 88 lakh people have been cured.

Till now 62 lakh people across the world have lost their lives due to the infection. These figures have been released by worldometers.info/coronavirus. On November 17, 2019, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in China.

After this, in the next 222 days, that is till June 25, 2020, the number of Covid infected worldwide reached 1 crore. It took only 214 days to move from 1 crore to 10 crore patients. After this, the pace of infection caught such a speed that in just 190 days, the number of patients worldwide reached 20 crore.

Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc the most on the United States. So far 8.20 crore people have come under the grip of infection. The good thing is that 7.99 crore people were cured, but 10 lakh people lost their lives.

India is at number two in terms of highest number of infections. So far 4.30 crore people have been infected with the virus. Of these, 4.25 crore people have been cured, while 5.21 lakh people lost their lives. Now only 11 thousand people are infected in India. Their treatment is going on.

At present, every day 6 to 10 lakh people are being found infected across the world, while 1,500 to 3,000 deaths are taking place. The good thing is that 6 to 7 lakh people are also recovering from the infection every day.

However, it is a matter of concern that there are 10 countries where the fourth wave of the pandemic has knocked. These include America, Brazil, Germany, Australia, Russia, Italy, France, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and Austria.

If we look at the figures of the last seven days, then the maximum number of 14 lakh patients were found in South Korea. Meanwhile, 2100 people also lost their lives here. Ten lakh people were found infected in Germany and nine lakh in France in seven days.