Covid 4th wave: Shanghai residents loot at supply centres amid food shortage

China is facing one of its worst Covid crisis since the pandemic outbreak of 2019. Shanghai, the biggest city of China and a global financial hub is the worst affected. There has been a record increase in infections in Shanghai and other cities of China. All the 26 million people of Shanghai city have been ordered to stay at home.

As of Sunday, health department data revealed that 11,000 patients got cured of Covid-19 and were released from the hospitals. The number of infections is increasing continuously in many cities of China, after which questions are being raised on the strictly implemented 'Zero Covid Policy' in the country.

Read | Covid 4th wave: Will rising cases in Shanghai affect India?

More than 20,000 cases every day

For the last 9 days, in Shanghai, more than 20,000 cases of Covid are being reported every day. To slow down the pace of infection, officials are conducting extensive investigations by imposing a lockdown in the city. According to the National Health Commission, 24,944 new cases of Covid were reported in China on Sunday. These cases, which came on Sunday, set a new record for the ninth consecutive day.

BREAKING—China’s grip on BA2. At least 23 cities in China on full or partial lockdown—cities with over 193 million residents. Food shortages throughout even Shanghai. Doctors and nurses also exhausted—this doctor collapsed, and was carried off by patients at an isolation center. pic.twitter.com/raJlRNEezC — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

Patients to be kept in home quarantine

A senior official of Shanghai's Public Health Commission, said on Sunday that patients would be placed in home quarantine. During this time no further measures will be imposed on them. However, in Covid hotspots, were infected patients will be quarantined, the concerned authorities will have to be vigilant.

Also, the authorities need to monitor the health of the patients during their stay in home quarantine.

People 'imprisoned' for 23 days in Shanghai

Residents of Shanghai city, which has been battling a strict lockdown for the past 23 days, started looting at emergency supply centres due to non-availability of food and drinks. A viral video clearly showed that the crowd broke down for food and drinks.

Shanghai residents frustrated by the harsh Covid-19 lockdown, can be heard screaming from their apartments in new videos going viral on social media. In some videos, people can be seen breaking barriers set up to keep people away from their homes. The Shanghai administration has instructed to remove these videos from the websites.

50,000 people deployed to collect samples

In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, testing in Shanghai has been on rise. A person is being examined twice a day. 50,000 people have been deployed for testing in Shanghai. Shanghai is the largest city where the lockdown had to be imposed.

19.3 crore affected by the lockdown in 23 cities

About 193 million people have been affected due to complete or partial lockdown in 23 small and big cities of China. Due to this people have come out on the streets. The help of drones and robots is being taken to strictly implement the lockdown rules in Shanghai.

(With Agency Inputs)