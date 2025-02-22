The new virus also has other similarities to SARS CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – as it too can infiltrate human cells by connecting to the human angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2) receptor.

A new bat coronavirus has been discovered by a team of researchers in China, according to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report. The new virus, called HKU5-CoV-2, was found by a team of virologists led by Shi Zhengli – famously known as “Batwoman” for her lifetime research work in bat coronaviruses. The newly-discovered coronavirus has the potential to transmit from animals to humans – same as the virus behind the Covid-19 pandemic – the report said.

The new virus also has other similarities to SARS CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – as it too can infiltrate human cells by connecting to the human angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2) receptor.

The HKU5-CoV-2 belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which also includes the virus that causes the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). It was first identified in the Japanese pipistrelle bat in Hong Kong.

“We report the discovery and isolation of a distinct lineage (lineage 2) of HKU5-CoV, which can utilise not only bat ACE2 but also human ACE2 and various mammalian ACE2 orthologs,” the scientists said in the study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell.

Can it spread like Covid-19?

The discovery of a new bat coronavirus has sparked fears of another pandemic like Covid-19.

The scientists who conducted the study said bat merbecoviruses “pose a high risk of spillover to humans, either through direct transmission or facilitated by intermediate hosts.” However, the virus’ efficiency in binding to human ACE2 receptors is “significantly lower” compared to that of SARS-CoV-2, they stated.

“The risk of HKU5-CoV-2 emergence in human populations should not be exaggerated,” the researchers noted.