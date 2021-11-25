COVID-19 wreaks havoc in Europe as cases reach record high, authorities urge for booster shots

After battling the COVID-19 pandemic at its peak a few months back, the number of cases in parts of Europe has reached a record high once again, with authorities scrambling to control the spread of the virus in what is now the epicenter of the pandemic.

Parts of Europe witnessed a great spike in COVID-19 cases, urging the authorities to impose new norms and guidelines in several areas, along with prompting the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots among adults.

A record high of COVID-19 was recorded in countries such as Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Hungary with the onset of the winter season, most likely due to the increase in indoor gatherings and events as Christmas season approaches.

Addressing the rapid spread of the virus, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults, especially those above the age of 40, in order to stop the rate of the spread.

In an official statement, the ECDC said, “Available evidence emerging from Israel and the UK shows a significant increase in protection against infection and severe disease following a booster dose in all age groups in the short term.”

ECDC has further said that the booster shots of the vaccine can reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 by strengthening the immunity of the individual. Apart from Europe, the United States has also seen a sharp jump in the number of cases, with 23 percent more COVID-19 patients reported last week.

People in India also fear an impending third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the rate of infection in India often follows a similar trend to Europe, as noticed during the first wave and the second wave of the pandemic. The Indian government is also urging people to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior during the current wedding season.