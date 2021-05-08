COVID-19: WHO gives emergency approval to China's Sinopharm vaccine

On December 30, 2020, Chinese officials, after phase three trials of Sinopharm, announced the efficacy rate of the vaccine was 79%.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday finally granted conditional approval of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. This new development could help Beijing step up its vaccine diplomacy with other countries.

The UN health agency WHO signed off on the two-dose vaccine, which is already being deployed in dozens of countries around the world.

China has approved about five of its vaccines for emergency use and especially using Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines for both at home and abroad.

China's Sinopharm vaccine was authorised by 45 countries and jurisdictions for use in adults, with 65 million doses administered, according to official media reports.

But many countries hesitated using the vaccine as it has not secured recognition from the World Health Organisation.

Subsequently, in January 2021, the United Arab Emirates, which has approved the Sinopharm vaccine, said the vaccine was 86% effective.

According to Chinese officials, they could not carry out domestic trials of the vaccine as the COVID-19 cases numbers dropped significantly by the third quarter of 2020 in the country.

Thus, China had to conduct trials of the vaccine in other nations. After obtaining data on the vaccine, China applied for WHO's approval.