COVID-19 vaccine may be partially effective, public health measures need to continue: Top US infectious disease expert

Doctor Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, on Friday gave a stern warning, saying that public health measures needed to be continued even after the availability of an approved COVID-19 vaccine in the market to keep the pandemic under control.

"We don`t know yet what the efficacy might be. We don`t know if it will be 50% or 60%. I`d like it to be 75% or more. But the chances of it being 98% effective is not great, which means you must never abandon the public health approach." Fauci said at a webinar hosted by Brown University.

United States has again witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 cases after certain states began to open up. Fauci has time and again stressed on the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands to contain the spread of the virus.

Fauci had earlier said that he is not satisfied with the "curves of the new cases", and added that something needs to be done, otherwise, "It's going to be very disturbing".

Fauci believes tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be ready by early 2021, and a billion doses by the end of that year.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump had said that he believes that the country could have a coronavirus vaccine before the November 3 election.

The pandemic has now claimed nearly 5 million lives in the United States and killed more than 160,000.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India stated on Friday that it has entered into a partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other emerging economies as early as 2021.

The funds will be provided to GAVI which will be used to support the Serum Institute.

India has witnessed another very high single-day spike of 61,537 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had stated.\

The COVID-19 tally has now risen to 20,88,612 including 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated and 42,518 deaths.