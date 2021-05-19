Headlines

COVID-19: UK to review its travel Red list in June

The Red, Amber and Green list rules for COVID-19 is a system put in place by London to deal with international incoming amid the pandemic.

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: May 19, 2021, 03:37 PM IST

The United Kingdom will be reviewing its traffic light system which includes countries listed on the red list on June 28. Further reviews will also take place on July 31 and October 1.

More than 40 countries have been listed on UK's travel red list, making it difficult for travelers from these countries to enter Western European countries. The includes 5 countries from South Asia -- India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Nepal. The Red, Amber and Green list rules for COVID-19 is a system put in place by London to deal with international incoming amid the pandemic. If a country is on the red list, then travelers have to undergo 10 days in quarantine and two covid tests.

India was put on the red list in April as COVID cases surged. The surge in the covid cases had led to the postponement of UK PM Boris Johnson's India visit, for the 2nd time in a row. He was to first visit India in January. Indian PM Modi has also canceled his visit to UK next month for the G7 Meet due to the pandemic.

UK reviews to its lists every three weeks. The "checkpoint" review on June 28, 2021 will take into account the domestic and international covid situation and if current measures can be rolled back. The Green Watchlist and Amber Watchlist will be published on a three-weekly basis to provide an indication as to travellers from which countries can enter the country.

