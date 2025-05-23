A manga artist famous for her spine-chilling prophecies, had previously predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic would peak in April 2020, a forecast that was correct.

While the world closely watches increasing COVID-19 cases in some parts of Asia, a prediction made a long time ago by a Japanese manga artist and self-styled seer has again raised new alarm. Ryo Tatsuki, a manga artist famous for her spine-chilling prophecies, had previously predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic would peak in April 2020, a forecast that was correct. Now, she asserts the killer virus will resurface in 2030, more powerful and deadly than ever.

Tatsuki made these assertions in her 1999 book 'The Future as I See It'. In it, she has stated that COVID-19 will vanish for some time and return with more force in 2030. She said that the second wave would kill more people and bring greater turmoil to the world than the world has seen in 2020. She also cautioned against a big tsunami that may strike Japan around July 2025 due to a huge undersea earthquake between Japan and the Philippines.

This forecast comes as nations such as Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong are noticing fresh cases of COVID-19 due to the JN.1 variant. Notably, active cases in India went 250, with the maximum numbers being reported from Mumbai.

Who is Ryo Tatsuki?

Tatsuki is a manga illustrator who made waves with her 1999 publication of 'The Future I Saw'. She does not explain her dreams or visions as do other "prophets" — rather, she merely transcribes them as they appear. Some of her predictions over the years have taken readers aback at how accurately they were matched by actual events. As a result, she has been dubbed the "Baba Vanga of Japan," named after the Bulgarian mystic.

In a follow-up to her 2021 book, she again warned of a huge tsunami due in July 2025. Even experts advise against taking such prophecies too literally, but they do generate a debate, particularly as we struggle with the ongoing symptoms of COVID-19.

Whether or not her predictions come true, Ryo Tatsuki’s words are a reminder of how fragile life can be, and how important it is for the world to stay prepared.