COVID-19 threat on Tokyo Olympics: Record-breaking caseload alarms officials in Japan

With COVID-19 cases spiking to record-breaking numbers for the third consecutive day, officials in Japan have raised concern.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told the media, “We have never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude,” noting that new cases were emerging fast not just in the Olympics host city but across Japan.

3,865 new cases reported in Tokyo on Thursday topped the record 3,177 new cases the day before. More alarmingly the number has doubled in the span of a week. The numbers are now Japan’s all-time high toll since the pandemic entered the country last year. Across the country, 9,500 confirmed cases were reported, which is also a new national record.

Top Japanese government medical adviser Dr Shigeru Omi highlighted the games and the summer vacations in the country as the reasons for the rising caseload, “While almost nothing is helping to slow the infections, there are many factors that can accelerate them. The biggest risk is the lack of a sense of crisis and without it, the infections will further expand and put medical systems under severe strain.”

Since July 12, Tokyo has been under a state of emergency. The Olympics began last Friday amid backlash and alarm around the prospects of hosting the games worsening Tokyo’s COVID-19 situation.

The officials in the country have never before witnessed infections spread so rapidly in the brief history of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the government urging people to stay at home, many are out of the streets. With the delta strain spreading rapidly, officials are seeing all measures go in vain.

At least three governors of different prefectures around Tokyo have reportedly requested Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to also put their regions under emergency norms.

Currently at least 40 foreign athletes are COVID positive in Tokyo with two of them hospitalized and the rest under isolation in designated city hotels.

However, Taro Kono, who is Japan’s vaccine minister, downplayed any danger of Olympics related COVID outbreak in an interview with The Associated Press yesterday. Kono said, “I don’t think there have been any cases related to the Olympic Games. So we aren’t worried about that issue.”

As per expert projections, the COVID-19 case load in Tokyo could top 4,500 per day by mid-August. Hospitals in Tokyo are already under stress. Facilities are being forced to postpone scheduled surgeries and decrease other treatments with the spike in COVID-19 patients, as per Dr Masataka Inokuchi, an expert part of the COVID-19 panel for Tokyo metropolitan.