COVID-19: This country has imposed first coronavirus lockdown as cases surge

Hong Kong government has decided to impose its first COVID-19 lockdown due to the increasing coronavirus cases in Jordan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2021, 07:49 AM IST

In a significant development, the Hong Kong government has decided to impose its first COVID-19 lockdown due to the increasing coronavirus cases in Jordan, which is located adjacent to the Kowloon Peninsula.

The government made a “restriction-testing declaration”, which means that people living in the bustling neighborhood of Jordan will have to stay in their premises. Nearly 10,000 residents will have to undergo compulsory testing arranged by the government, reported CNN.

Jordan is an urban area with apartments, businesses, and restaurants. The lockdown will also be imposed in Temple Street, which has the world famous night market frequented by tourists. 

The CNN reported that the government has ordered the residents to stay at their homes until all of them are subjected to mandatory testing. The Hong Kong authorities said that they are planning to complete the testing of all residents under 48 hours.

The government’s information office said that the lockdown would affect thousands of people living in Hong Kong.

Wong Kam-sin, Hong Kong’s Secretary for the Environment, said that the authorities have tested water from the pipes of several buildings in order to find out if COVID-19 is spreading through sewage.

Kam-sin added that the oads in the “restricted area” would also be closed to traffic.

According to South China Morning Post, Hong Kong has recorded over 10,000 coronavirus cases so far. 

