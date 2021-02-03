COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans entry for non-citizens from 20 countries, including India - Check details here

In an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia has banned entry of non-citizens in the country, starting from February 3.

The ban applies to non-citizens including health practitioners, diplomats, and their families from 20 specific countries.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the countries facing suspension of arrival for non-Saudis include India, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US.

"The decision will include those travelers coming from other countries if they passed through any of the 20 banned countries 14 days preceding the request to enter the Kingdom," read a letter written by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This comes after Riyadh called off its plan to open the country borders by 6 weeks to mid-May.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive kickstarted on December 17, 2020 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported more than 3,68,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 6,400 deaths, the highest among Gulf Arab states.





