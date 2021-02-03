COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans entry for non-citizens from 20 countries, including India - Check details here

Headlines

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM Biren Singh

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

What is alexithymia, how it affects your emotions?

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

PCOS diet: 10 foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

International Music Day: 10 times Hollywood hummed Indian songs

10 home remedies for bronchitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

HomeWorld

World

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans entry for non-citizens from 20 countries, including India - Check details here

In an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia has banned entry of non-citizens in the country, starting from February 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2021, 12:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an apparent effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia has banned entry of non-citizens in the country, starting from February 3.

The ban applies to non-citizens including health practitioners, diplomats, and their families from 20 specific countries.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the countries facing suspension of arrival for non-Saudis include India, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US.

"The decision will include those travelers coming from other countries if they passed through any of the 20 banned countries 14 days preceding the request to enter the Kingdom," read a letter written by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This comes after Riyadh called off its plan to open the country borders by 6 weeks to mid-May.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive kickstarted on December 17, 2020 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported more than 3,68,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 6,400 deaths, the highest among Gulf Arab states.



 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India’s costliest Rs 75 crore TV ad made by Rohit Shetty, backed by Yash Raj Films, featured this Bollywood superstar

Manish Malhotra collaborates with Air India to design their crew's new uniform

ODI World Cup: Babar Azam-led Pakistan to be served Mutton Curry, Butter Chicken, make special request for vegetarian...

Watch: Pakistan cricket team enjoys dinner at ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad, click pictures with fans

Pitru Paksha 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during 15 days of Shradh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE