Covid-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over', says WHO Chief

At a time when the United Kingdom is planning to lift additional Covid-19 restrictions and Maharashtra is likely to open schools from January 24, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns countries becoming complacent of the virus.

WHO Chief said the theory that Omicron could mark the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, is not true. He reiterated the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic is nowhere near over. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also raised concerns over low vaccination rates in some countries and cautioned against a narrative that the highly transmissible Omicron variant is risk-free.

"Omicron continues to sweep the world. I remain concerned about countries with low vaccination rates, as unvaccinated people are many times more at risk of severe illness and death," WHO Chief Tedros said in a tweet. "I urge everyone to do their best to reduce risk of infection and help take pressure off health systems," he added.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned against dismissing the infection due to the new variant Omicron as mild. Omicron is continuing to infect the world at a startling speed, with more than 18 million cases reported last week alone, according to WHO.

After a brief respite in the number of infections, India on Wednesday saw a new high for the third wave as the count of daily Covid cases crossed the three lakh mark. The national tally on Wednesday till 11 pm stood at 3,04,416. On May 15, India had last reported 3,11,077 cases.

Japan on Wednesday widened Covid-19 restrictions in Tokyo and a dozen regions covering half the population as the Omicron variant drove record new infections.