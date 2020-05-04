COVID-19 pandemic: Madagascar President introduces 'herbal cure' for coronavirus

The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, on Monday (May 3) launched a local herbal remedy -- according to his believes, can cure coronavirus patients.

President Rajaolina officially presented the medicine to the press on Monday and said the medicine had cured two COVID-19 cases so far.

The herbal remedy is derived from artemisia -- a plant with proven success in treating malaria -- and other indigenous herbs.

The 'COVID Organics' has been developed by Congolese Doctor Dr Jerome Munyagi in collaboration with the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research.

"All profits will be donated to IMRA to finance scientific research,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Le Covid-Organics sera distribué gratuitement à nos compatriotes les plus vulnérables et vendu à très bas prix aux autres. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés à l’IMRA pour financer la recherche scientifique. Croyons en notre capacité à faire face et à aller de l'avant. pic.twitter.com/WlFWXZ2wOC — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) April 20, 2020

The medication has been termed mandatory for children returning to school. The government is distributing the drink for free in some schools in poor neighbourhoods that are reopening.

Madagascar currently has 128 positive coronavirus cases but are yet to record any deaths due to the virus.

The African nation is also battling an outbreak of measles currently, last year wich killed nearly 1,000 children.

The global coronavirus deaths on Monday reached 248,302 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 68,000.

The US has recorded 1,188,122 cases and 68,598 deaths while Spain is second in terms of the death toll with 25,264 casualties. Italy is behind the US and Spain in terms of the total number of cases with 210,717 reported COVID-19 infections.