COVID-19 Pandemic: Global tally of cases crosses 70 lakh-mark; India occupies 5th place

The global tally of coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 70 lakh mark with the death toll crosses 4 lakh. The United States has registered the highest number of cases as well as the death toll while India is at the fifth spot in terms of total confirmed cases.

At around 10:30 pm (IST) June 8, 2020, there are 70,53,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, out of which 19,46,555 have been recorded in the US alone, according to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

The global death toll has climbed to 4,09,886, highest in the US with 1,16,933 deaths. With 6,91,758 cases, Brazil has recorded the second-highest number of cases while the death toll in the South American nations stands at 36,455.

Russia has recorded 4,76,043 cases but the death toll in the country is relatively low with only 5,963 people succumbing to the disease.

The United Kingdom has recorded 40,680 deaths, second-highest for a country, with 2,88,827 cases.

India has recorded 2,60,093 cases while the death toll in the country is 7,449, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. As per the Union Health Ministry update on Monday morning, there are a total of 2,56,611 cases while 7200 people have died due to the disease.

Spain and Italy, the two countries which emerged as the epicentre of the disease in Europe, have recorded 2,41,717 and 2,34,998 cases respectively. The death toll in the two countries remains at 27,136 and 33,964, respectively.

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US: 19,46,555

Brazil: 6,91,758

Russia: 4,76,043

United Kingdom: 2,88,827

India: 2,60,093

Spain: 2,41,717

Italy: 2,34,998

Peru: 1,96,515

France: 1,91,102

Germany: 1,86,109

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths: deaths

US: 110,689

United Kingdom: 40,680

Brazil: 36,455

Italy: 33,964

France: 29,158

Spain: 27,136

Mexico: 13,699

Belgium: 9,606

Germany: 8,690

Iran: 8,351