COVID-19 Pandemic: Global tally of cases crosses 70 lakh-mark; India occupies 5th place
There are 70,53,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, out of which 19,46,555 have been recorded in the US alone, according to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.
Coronavirus map by Johns Hopkins University
The global tally of coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 70 lakh mark with the death toll crosses 4 lakh. The United States has registered the highest number of cases as well as the death toll while India is at the fifth spot in terms of total confirmed cases.
At around 10:30 pm (IST) June 8, 2020, there are 70,53,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, out of which 19,46,555 have been recorded in the US alone, according to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.
The global death toll has climbed to 4,09,886, highest in the US with 1,16,933 deaths. With 6,91,758 cases, Brazil has recorded the second-highest number of cases while the death toll in the South American nations stands at 36,455.
Russia has recorded 4,76,043 cases but the death toll in the country is relatively low with only 5,963 people succumbing to the disease.
The United Kingdom has recorded 40,680 deaths, second-highest for a country, with 2,88,827 cases.
India has recorded 2,60,093 cases while the death toll in the country is 7,449, according to Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. As per the Union Health Ministry update on Monday morning, there are a total of 2,56,611 cases while 7200 people have died due to the disease.
Spain and Italy, the two countries which emerged as the epicentre of the disease in Europe, have recorded 2,41,717 and 2,34,998 cases respectively. The death toll in the two countries remains at 27,136 and 33,964, respectively.
Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:
US: 19,46,555
Brazil: 6,91,758
Russia: 4,76,043
United Kingdom: 2,88,827
India: 2,60,093
Spain: 2,41,717
Italy: 2,34,998
Peru: 1,96,515
France: 1,91,102
Germany: 1,86,109
Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths: deaths
US: 110,689
United Kingdom: 40,680
Brazil: 36,455
Italy: 33,964
France: 29,158
Spain: 27,136
Mexico: 13,699
Belgium: 9,606
Germany: 8,690
Iran: 8,351