COVID-19 pandemic: Coronavirus death toll in UK surpasses 10,000 mark

The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom reached 10,600 according to health officials on Monday (April 13).

The number of deaths after being infected by the virus in English hospitals rose by 657 to 9,594, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Easter Sunday, according to The New York Times.

The global coronavirus death toll on Monday stands at 114,185. There have been 1,846,963 positive cases of COVID-19 worldwide so far. Globally, 431,629 infected patients have recovered.

While citing local media reports, British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying that UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could fall by 25 to 30 per cent in the second quarter due to the pandemic.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Britain as of Sunday morning was 84,279, said the department.

On that very day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also "discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers," a Downing Street spokesperson claimed.

In terms of infection, the US is followed by Spain (166,831 cases), Italy (156,363 cases), France (133,670 cases), Germany (127,854 cases) and the United Kingdom (85,208 cases).

On Friday, the US had recorded over 2,000 deaths, the highest tally for any country so far. At least 2,056 people had died of complications related to COVID-19 in the USA on Friday, reports said.

In terms of death, Italy (19,899), Spain (17,209), France (14,393) and the United Kingdom (10,612) have the highest death toll after the US.