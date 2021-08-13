COVID-19 origin: WHO investigation head's explosive comments bring focus back to Wuhan lab leak theory

Headlines

Like Chandrayaan, US-India relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to popular Haryanvi song, viral video burns internet

Watch: Pakistan cricket team enjoys dinner at ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad, click pictures with fans

Watch: Fight breaks out during Celebrity Cricket League match in Bangladesh, 6 hospitalised

Sanjay Mishra says nepotism doesn't exist in film industry: 'Every father wants to secure the future of his child'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Like Chandrayaan, US-India relationship will go to the moon and even beyond: EAM Jaishankar

Viral video: Desi girl grooves to popular Haryanvi song, viral video burns internet

Watch: Pakistan cricket team enjoys dinner at ‘Jewel of Nizam’ in Hyderabad, click pictures with fans

10 Iron-rich vegetarian foods

Weight loss diet of Nita Ambani to lose 18 kgs

Most-awaited Indian films releasing in October 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Sanjay Mishra says nepotism doesn't exist in film industry: 'Every father wants to secure the future of his child'

India’s costliest Rs 75 crore TV ad made by Rohit Shetty, backed by Yash Raj Films, featured this Bollywood superstar

India's Best Dancer 3 Grand Finale: Samarpan Lama wins dance reality show, takes home Rs 15 lakh cash prize

HomeWorld

World

COVID-19 origin: WHO investigation head's explosive comments bring focus back to Wuhan lab leak theory

Dr Peter Embarek revealed that it was a "probable possibility" that a lab staff could have picked up the SARS-COV-2 virus while working in the field.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2021, 04:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to the head of the World Health Organization's inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, a Chinese scientist could be the likely point of origination of the pandemic after contracting coronavirus while collecting bat samples.

Dr Peter Embarek reveals that it was a "probable possibility" that a lab staff could have picked up the virus while working in the field, in a Danish TV network TV2 documentary aired this week. He called the Wuhan Lab leak theory a "likely hypothesis."

Scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were believed to be experimenting on bat coronavirus in local labs. However, China has been reluctant to share information about their research.

To avoid further disagreements with China, WHO investigators were forced to declare that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" in their official report, according to Embarek.

The team reportedly struck an "impasse" with China. He alleges that Beijing would only accept the possibility of a lab leak scenario being included in the report if no further investigation was recommended.

A scornful reluctance to accept the roots of the virus

The WHO scientist expressed concern about a second lab that had relocated to a location less than a third of a mile from the wet market where the outbreak started.

According to him, the new lab's handling of coronavirus was concerning because it lacked the same level of knowledge or safety.”

He reportedly explained “when you move a lab it disturbs all the procedures. You’ve to move the virus collection and the samples. That's why that period of time and that lab are interesting."

Existence of the idea of lab leak

Experts in the UK stated it was “plausible” that a lab worker transported the virus back to Wuhan. It would also make sense based on genetic evidence that it hopped from an animal.

Laboratory leaks and wild infection are proven by genetic investigations

Professor David Robertson, head of viral genomics and bioinformatics at the University of Glasgow, stated, "There are many possible ways the virus was transmitted to humans, .... Peter(Dr. Embarek) was just referring to something that was possible. As we've no evidence for this, or any link to a lab leak, it remains just speculation".

Current genetic investigations, according to a professor at the University of Cambridge, support both a leak scenario and a wild infection.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 13 gets Rs 30,600 discount ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale 2023, check details

Singham Again: Simmba aka Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular physique from sets of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's film

Meet Sushant Goel, left high-paying US job to become CEO of Indian firm rivaling Tata JV

Esha Gupta says she faced casting couch twice, shares scary incidents: ‘When I refused, the co-producer…’

India’s bold statement after diplomat stopped from entering gurdwara in UK; know what happened

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE