COVID-19 Omicron: How to protect oneself from new 'variant of concern'

The B.1.1.529 variant designated as 'Omicron', first detected in South Africa, is reportedly more transmissible and has been classified as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Omicron may spread more quickly than other forms, and preliminary evidence suggested there is an increased risk of reinfection.

Epidemiologists warned travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally. The new mutations were first discovered in South Africa and have since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

South African scientists say some of the mutations are associated with resistance to neutralising antibodies and enhanced transmissibility, but others were not well understood, so its full significance is not yet clear.

UK Health Security Agency Chief Medical Advisor Susan Hopkins told BBC radio that some mutations had not been seen before so it was not known how they would interact with other ones, making it the most complex variant seen to date.

So more tests will be needed to confirm if it's more transmissible, infectious or can evade vaccines.

How to protect oneself from Omicron?

According to a report in the Associated Press, individuals are reminded to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing well-fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improving ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and getting vaccinated, the WHO said in its advisory for the general public after the variant’s discovery.

The WHO panel has also said it will continue to evaluate the variant and communicate its new findings to member states and the public as needed.

(With agency inputs)