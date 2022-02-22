British PM announces end of restrictions, unveils strategy for 'living with Covid'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of all domestic Covid-19 restrictions in England in a process starting later this week.

The Prime Minister on Monday announced the lifting of all long-term coronavirus rules in Parliament as he unveiled the government's strategy for "living with Covid", Xinhua news agency reported. The legal requirement for people who test positive for coronavirus to self-isolate will be removed from Thursday of this week, Johnson has announced.

"From April 1, when Winter is over and the virus will spread less easily, we will end free symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public," he said. Johnson said it will mark a moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in history as Britain begins to learn to live with Covid-19.

READ | UK's Boris Johnson says Russian President Putin has broken international law - Here's why

"The pandemic is not over but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others," he said.

More than 91 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 85 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures.

More than 66 percent have received booster jabs or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine. "Britain will move from government restrictions to personal responsibility," said Johnson, adding contingencies will be maintained to tackle any future virus variations.

READ | Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19; wishes pour in from PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson

He said Britain's aim would be to manage future risks. However, leading academics, medics, and scientists expressed concern about the move, with many saying it is too early to ease restrictions while so many daily cases and deaths continue to be registered.

More than 1,300 scientists and medics have sent an urgent message to Britain's top two government medical advisers, England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Professor Patrick Vallance, expressing concern about the government plans to end testing, surveillance surveys, and legal isolation of Covid-19 cases.

They called on the two to clarify the scientific advice underpinning the policy decisions.

As of Monday, Britain had recorded 18,654,572 Covid-19 cases and 160,610 related deaths, according to official figures.