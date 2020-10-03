COVID-19: Donald Trump experiencing breathing problems at hospital, reports claim

United States President Donald Trump, 74, who was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday as a precautionary measure after being infected with coronavirus, reports are coming in which say that president was having "trouble breathing".

According to American TV news network CNN, Trump is feeling "very, very fatigued" and is having "trouble breathing".

Earlier in the day, in a video message, Trump said, "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out."

On Friday, administration officials said that Trump is experiencing mild symptoms but will keep working after testing positive.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 tests after one of Trump's senior advisers tested positive for the infection.

Trump on Thursday had said that he and first lady Melania Trump have undergone COVID-19 tests after one of his senior advisers tested positive for the infection, and added that they will begin their quarantine process.

Earlier, it was reported that Hope Hicks, a top adviser to President Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!," Trump tweeted.

The White House said in a statement that Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously" and that it followed guidelines for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.

Hicks returned to the White House earlier this year after a stint in the private sector. She served previously as White House communications director and as a spokeswoman for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.