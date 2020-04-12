COVID-19: Death toll in US crosses 20,000; registers nearly 2,000 deaths in 24 hours

The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States on Sunday crossed 20,000, the country thereby registered the highest number of deaths in the world, surpassing Italy, as the pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across the globe. According to the Coronavirus Resource Center at the Baltimore-based John Hopkins University, the US has recorded 1,920 deaths related to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours alone.

Notably, the US had surpassed Italy in terms of the highest recorded deaths due to the novel coronavirus on late Saturday night when it was apparent that the death toll in America was nearing 20,000.

As of 8:00 AM on Sunday, the outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,577 people in the US. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country is also the highest in the world -- at least 529,740.

On Friday, the US had recorded over 2,000 deaths, the highest tally for any country so far. At least 2,056 people had died of complications related to COVID-19 in the USA on Friday, reports said.

The global coronavirus death toll on Sunday stands at 108,862. There have been 1,777,517 positive cases of COVID-19 worldwide so far. Globally, 402,903 infected patients have recovered.

Of these, the US has recorded 529,887 cases of coronavirus infections. The US is followed by Spain (163,027), Italy (152,271), France (130,730), Germany (125,452) and China (83,014).

In terms of death, Italy (19,468), Spain (16,606), France (13,832) and the United Kingdom (9,875) have the highest death toll after the US.

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US - 529,887

Spain - 163,027

Italy - 152,271

France - 130,730

Germany - 125,452

China - 83,014

United Kingdom - 79,865

Iran - 70,029

Turkey - 52,167

Belgium - 28,018

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:

US - 20,577

Italy - 19,468

Spain - 16,606

France - 13,832

United Kingdom - 9,875

Iran - 4,357

Belgium - 3,346

China - 3,346

Germany - 2,871

Netherlands - 2,643

The pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis for the modern world has forced nearly half the world population to live under strict lockdown including in India where 1.3 billion people are currently forced to stay at home as the government announced 21-day restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In India, the number of cases has risen to 7,703 with 242 deaths.