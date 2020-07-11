COVID-19 crisis 'getting worse', virus not under control in 'most of the world': WHO chief

The World Health Organisation warned on Wednesday that the COVID-19 crisis is "getting worse", adding that in "most of the world" the virus is not under control.

"In most of the world, the virus is not under control. It is getting worse," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The virus has upended health systems in some of the world`s wealthiest nations, while some countries that have mounted a successful response have been of modest means," he added.

The WHO chief also stated that the COVID-19 cases have "doubled in the last six week", showing that the deadly virus is still accelerating through the population worldwide.

The United States has the highest coronavirus caseload with 31,82,385 COVID-19 cases, and 1,34,073 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,25,07,849 with 5,60,460 deaths.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation on Thursday admitted that the novel coronavirus has the potential to spread via air but at the same time stated that more research was required regarding the matter.

On Thursday, the WHO released new guidelines after receiving an open letter written by over 200 scientists urging the Geneva-based body to update its guidelines to include airborne transmission.