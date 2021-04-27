COVID-19 crisis: Australia announces support for India, PM Scott calls situation heartbreaking

New Delhi: Australia became the latest country on Tuesday to announce support for India even as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting over 3 lakh cases in the last days. The initial package announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison includes rapid deployment of 500 non-invasive ventilators, with the capacity to deploy up to a total of 3,000 ventilators.

Addressing a presser after the National Security Committee meeting, PM Scott said, "We recognize that this has been a very significant outbreak in India....scenes we are seeing from India, they are truly heartbreaking. We share so much in common as peoples, as democratic nations, and we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences and our support to the nation of India and the people of India and the Prime Minister of India, Prime Minister Modi."

Other than ventilators, Australia will supply personal protective equipment (PPE), including one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2/N95 masks, 100,000 surgical gowns, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves, and 20,000 face shields. The Australian Government has also agreed to commence procurement of 100 oxygen concentrators, along with tanks and consumables. The supplies are expected to start from next week.

In another significant development, Australia has also announced to pause direct passenger flights between both countries till May 15. The third-country entry points into Australia from India via Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) have also been blocked. Whenever the flights resume in the future, the passenger will have to carry a negative PCR test and a negative rapid antigen prior to boarding.

The Australian PM said, "We are standing with those Australians in India and recognize the very serious difficulties that they face", lauding Australian High commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell for the "great work he and all his consular team are doing in India right now".

19,400 Australians have returned from India since March of last year and as of now 9,000 Australians are registered in India, 650 of whom are registered as vulnerable.

Asked about any prioritization for Australian cricketers who are currently playing in the IPL in India, PM Scott said, "they’ve travelled there privately under those arrangements. This wasn't part of an Australian tour, and they're there under their own resources and they'll be using those resources to, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements."