China jails citizen journalist for four years over Wuhan coronavirus reporting

Headlines

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeWorld

World

China jails citizen journalist for four years over Wuhan coronavirus reporting

Criticism of China's early handling of the crisis has been censored, and whistle-blowers, such as doctors have been warned.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 02:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Chinese court handed a four-year jail term on Monday to a citizen-journalist who reported from the central city of Wuhan at the peak of last year's coronavirus outbreak, on grounds of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," her lawyer said.

Zhang Zhan, 37, the first such person known to have been tried, was among a handful of people whose firsthand accounts from crowded hospitals and empty streets painted a more dire picture of the pandemic epicentre than the official narrative.

"We will probably appeal," the lawyer, Ren Quanniu, told Reuters, adding that the trial at a court in Pudong, a district of China's business hub of Shanghai, ended at 12.30 p.m., with Zhang being sentenced to four years.

"Ms Zhang believes she is being persecuted for exercising her freedom of speech," he had said before the trial.

Criticism of China's early handling of the crisis has been censored, and whistle-blowers, such as doctors, warned. State media have credited success in reining in the virus to the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

The virus has spread worldwide to infect more than 80 million people and kill over 1.76 million, paralysing air travel as nations threw up barriers against it that have disrupted industries and livelihoods.

In Shanghai, police enforced tight security outside the court where the trial opened seven months after Zhang's detention, although some supporters were undeterred.
A man in a wheelchair, who told Reuters he came from the central province of Henan to demonstrate support for Zhang as a fellow Christian, wrote her name on a poster before police arrived to escort him away.

Foreign journalists were denied entry to the court "due to the epidemic", court security officials said.

A former lawyer, Zhang arrived in Wuhan on Feb. 1 from her home in Shanghai.

Her short video clips uploaded to YouTube consist of interviews with residents, commentary and footage of a crematorium, train stations, hospitals and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Detained in mid-May, she went on a hunger strike in late June, court documents seen by Reuters say. Her lawyers told the court that police strapped her hands and force-fed her with a tube. By December, she was suffering headaches, giddiness, stomach ache, low blood pressure and throat infection.

Requests to the court to release Zhang on bail before the trial and livestream the trial went ignored, her lawyer said.

Other citizen-journalists who had disappeared without explanation included Fang Bin, Chen Qiushi and Li Zehua.

While there has been no news of Fang, Li re-emerged in a YouTube video in April to say he was forcibly quarantined, while Chen, although released, is under surveillance and has not spoken publicly, a friend has said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kusha Kapila reacts to rumours she is dating Arjun Kapoor after separation: 'Every time I read sh** about myself...'

Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on moon, know what happens next

Indore tops in Smart City contest, Madhya Pradesh wins best 'State Award'

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE