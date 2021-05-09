COVID-19 causing virus SARS-CoV-2 is airborne, says US CDC in revised guidelines

In a significant development, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that SARS-CoV-2– which causes Coronavirus infection – is airborne

Revising its public guidelines on COVID-19, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that SARS-CoV-2 – which causes Coronavirus infection – is airborne. The CDC said in its revised guidelines that people can get infected with COVID-19 by inhaling infectious respiratory fluids.

“Inhalation of air carrying very small fine droplets and aerosol particles that contain infectious virus. Risk of transmission is greatest within three to six feet of an infectious source where the concentration of these very fine droplets and particles is greatest,” CDC said in its guidelines.

According to the CDC, people can get infected with coronavirus even if they are six feet away from the source of infection in indoors and certain other conditions.

“These transmission events have involved the presence of an infectious person exhaling virus indoors for an extended time (more than 15 minutes and in some cases hours) leading to virus concentrations in the air space sufficient to transmit infections to people more than 6 feet away, and in some cases to people who have passed through that space soon after the infectious person left,” the guidelines stated.

The CDC said in its guidelines that the ways to prevent COVID-19 infection still remain the same i.e. use of face masks, regular washing of hands and social distancing.

The CDC issued the guidelines after a new assessment published in The Lancet journal said, “There is consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is predominantly transmitted through the air.”