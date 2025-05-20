The JN.1 variant of the coronavirus belongs to the family of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage. The Omicron BA.2.86 lineage is also known as the 'Pirola' virus. It wa first identified in August 2023, and has a very high number of mutation, around 30, that is extremely high.

The covid 19 cases has spiked in South Asian countries including Singapore, Thailand and Singapore. India, has also reported an unexpected rise in the active cases, mostly in the western region. This spike is linked to a very new variant of the Omicron lineage- JN.1 Variant, and its sub-variants LF.7 and NB.1.8.In this article. we'll understand what is JN.1 Variant and its symptoms and precautions.

What is JN.1?



The JN.1 variant of the coronavirus belongs to the family of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage. The Omicron BA.2.86 lineage is also known as the 'Pirola' virus. It wa first identified in August 2023, and has a very high number of mutation, around 30, that is extremely high. This is a concerning variant as due to its mutation, it leads to 'immune evasion.' In Dec 2023, The World health Organisation (WHO) classified te JN.1 variant as a 'Variant of interest' as it rapidly mutates.

Early data suggest that this variant does not cause more severe illness, and has similar effects like the other Omicron variants. However, its mutation is munch more than other variants, it 'spreads rapidly and silently.'

The Symtpoms

In this variant, the symptoms are 'mild to moderate.' Some of the symptoms associated with JN.1 variants are:

1.sore throat

2.Fever

3.Runny nose

4.Dry cough

5.Fatigue

6.Headache

7.Loss of taste or smell

Surge in Asia

Asian countries including Singapore and Hong Kong have reported a sudden spike in the Covid-19 cases. Singapore has seen a rise from 11,100 cases in late April to over 14,200 in early May. Hospitalization has also increased. However, the situation is under control, as these sub variants are not more severe. Similarly, HongKong is reporting a 'quite high' number of cases everyday, raising concerns. In April-May, respiratory related diseases are not quite as frequent, however a spike in Covid-19 cases has raised severe concerns, particularly in South Asia.

Rise in active cases in India

As of May 19, 2025, India has reported 257 active cases of Covid 19 cases. India is recording a daily rise, and the number of active cases is also increasing. However, the symptoms remain 'mild' and no severity has been observed. Kerala has 69 new cases in the past week, Maharashtra has 44 new cases and 2 people reportedly died, one 59 year old cancer patient and a 14-year old girl with kidney disease. Tamil Nadu has 34 new cases.

Similar to the Covid-19 precautionary measures, experts have advised to wear masks, maintain little social distance. Government is taking measures including increased genomic surveillance, directing states to stay alert and managing hospital preparedness. Many are advised to take booster shots, if eligible.