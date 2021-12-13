COVID-19 booster dose necessary to fight Omicron? Here’s what experts are saying

As the concerns increase over the spread of the Omicron variant, many are contemplating whether the existing COVID-19 vaccines can provide them with the needed immunity to fight the new COVID-19 variant off.

The Omicron variant has now spread to 63 countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), and authorities are concerned about a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries have also started the discussion around a booster dose of the vaccine.

Many experts and doctors are batting for the COVID-19 booster dose, stating that it could increase the immunity of the masses and prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. They have suggested that a booster dose can be the first step towards fighting the third wave of the pandemic.

Recently, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had stated that the booster dose of the Covishield vaccine, which has been developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), can prove to be effective towards the Omicron variant, and provide 70 to 75 percent efficacy against the virus.

Several experts have also said that the booster dose of any vaccine is bound to raise the antibody levels in a person, making them more immune to the Omicron variant. Some doctors have also recommended that the gap between the two vaccine doses be reduced to fight the Omicron variant.

In a recent statement, the WHO has announced that the new COVID-19 variant is much more transmissible than the Delta variant, which led to the deadly second wave of the pandemic. The agency also said that the Omicron variant reduces vaccine efficacy, which makes the need for the booster shot more urgent.

Prakash Kumar Singh, the director of government and regulatory affairs at SII, had said earlier, “You are aware that now there is no shortage of Covishield in our country and the demand for a booster dose is increasing day by day from the people who have already taken two doses in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and emergence of new strains.”

SII is currently seeking the approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to authorise Covishield as a booster dose as the Omicron threats across the globe are increasing. Other vaccine developers are also planning to get the approval of a COVID-19 booster dose.