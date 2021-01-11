COVID-19: All you need to know about the new coronavirus strain discovered in Japan

Japan's Health Ministry has said that a new mutant variant of COVID-19 has been detected in four travellers from Brazil.

A ministry official said studies were on to find out the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines against the new variant. It is learnt that this variant is different from highly infectious variants found in Britain and South Africa few days ago.

"At the moment, there is no proof showing the new variant found in those from Brazil is high in infectiousness," Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a health ministry briefing.

Brazil's Health Ministry said that Japanese authorities have notified them that the new variant has 12 mutations. "It implies in a potential higher virus infectiousness," it said.

The Health Ministry noted that out of the four travellers who arrived in Tokyo on January 2, a man had a problem breathing, a woman suffered from headache and sore throat, a man had a fever, while a woman showed no symptoms.

Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared by Japan in capital Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures due to a sudden surge in coronavirus cases.

Public broadcaster NHK said that the total coronavirus cases in Japan jumped to 289,000, with 4,061 deaths.

Notably, even as the UK and the US have started the vaccination drive to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Japan is yet to give a green signal to a single vaccine and it is highly unlikely that vaccinations will start before late February.

For his part, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine.