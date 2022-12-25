COVID-19 4th wave scare: WHO releases list of countries recording highest cases, CHECK full list here

Covid outbreak

Amid growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released the list of countries recording highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases.

As per WHO list, the highest numbers of new weekly COVID cases (as of December 18) were reported from Japan (1,046,650 new cases), South Korea (459,811), US (445,424), France (341,136), and Brazil (337,810). The WHO list revealed that highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported from the USA (2,658), Japan (1,617), Brazil (1,133), France (686), and Italy (519).

Maria DeJoseph Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead and Emerging Diseases and Zoonoses Lead of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said that 40,744 people lost thier lives and over 13,712,316 cases were reported to WHO in the last month.

Maria DeJoseph Van Kerkhove tweeted, “From available sequences, #Omicron VOC BA.5 sublineages remain dominant worldwide including BQ.1, which accounts for about 50% of sequences globally. BA.2.75 and XBB account for 14% and 6%, respectively, of sequences globally. esting and sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline, which makes tracking by @WHO and TAG-VE difficult. It’s not about more, it’s about strategic sequencing with good geographic representation.”

Please be careful this holiday season. Test before gathering with loved ones, especially with older people and people with underlying conditions. Get vaccinated/boosted when recommended. Its never too late to vaccinate.



“Don’t forget the fundamentals: vaccinate, test, mask, ventilate, wash hands, stay home if unwell but seek care when needed, be kind. Thank you scientists, public health professionals, health workers, volunteers and many others worldwide fighting to end this pandemic," she added.