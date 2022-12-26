COVID-19 4th wave scare: Experts fear emergence of new, deadlier variant as cases spike in China

File photo

COVID-19 latest updates: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in China, Japan, France and other parts of the world, experts are fearing the about the mutation of the virus which could lead to the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of the virus.

According to scientists, the new variant may be a combination of strains or a completely new strain too.

“China has a population that is very large and there’s limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.

According to experts, China has a huge population and people of the country have weak immunity and this is the reason why China is a perfect place for the virus to mutate. “When we’ve seen big waves of infection, it’s often followed by new variants being generated,” Ray said.

It is to be noted that when coronavirus spread across the world from China three years ago then a new strain of the virus named Delta strain emerged, followed by Omicron and some other strains, which are still a matter of concern across the world.

Dr. Shan-Lu Liu, who studies viruses at Ohio State University, said that China I home to several Omicron variants, including BF.7. According to Shan-Lu, BF.7 is very adept at evading immunity and this strain is currently causing havoc across China.

Ray compared the virus to a boxer that “learns to evade the skills that you have and adapt to get around those.”

Experts maintain that there’s no biological reason to believe that virus will get less deadlier with the passage of time.

“Much of the mildness we’ve experienced over the past six to 12 months in many parts of the world has been due to accumulated immunity either through vaccination or infection, not because the virus has changed” in severity, Ray said.

(With inputs from agencies)