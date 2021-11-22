COVID-19: 20-day total nationwide lockdown imposed in THIS country as cases rise

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in different parts of Europe, Austria has decided to impose a strict nationwide 20-day COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday (November 22), Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"Starting Monday, a national lockdown will take effect for a maximum of 20 days. Every 10 days an assessment will be made. It will automatically end no later than December 13th, from that day the lockdown will end for vaccinated and recovered patients," the chancellor told a press conference.

Schallenberg added that a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be launched in Austria from February 1, 2022.

"Today we have made a very difficult decision - to introduce compulsory vaccination very quickly, it should be in effect as early as February 1, 2022," the chancellor said.

According to Schallenberg, the government's decision to put unvaccinated people in lockdown has increased the readiness of the population to vaccinate but there are still many people who are showing reluctance to receive the vaccine against coronavirus.

It is to be noted that since November 15, a lockdown has been in effect in the country for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.