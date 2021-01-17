COVID-19: 13 in Israel suffer facial paralysis after receiving coronavirus vaccine, details here

At least 13 people in Israel suffered mild facial paralysis after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry reported.

Experts have expressed doubts over the administration of second dose of the coronavirus vaccine but the Health Ministry is insisting that it is necessary to receive the second dose.

"For at least 28 hours I walked around with it (facial paralysis)," one person who faced the side-effect told Ynet.

"I can't say it was completely gone afterwards, but other than that I had no other pains, except a minor pain where the injection was but there was nothing beyond that," he added.

Meanwhile, 23 elderly patients died in Norway following their inoculation with coronavirus vaccine. Norway has launched a detailed investigation into the reported fatalities that have shocked the world.

It is learnt that Norwegian authorities have probed 13 of the deaths so far and concluded that common adverse reactions of mRNA vaccines, such as fever, nausea, and diarrhoea, may have caused death of some elderly patients.

Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute is also probing 10 deaths shortly after receiving coronavirus vaccine.