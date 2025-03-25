People point out that the Savar-based 9th Division of the Bangladeshi Army is being mobilised and moved to the capital in a phased manner. The army is moving cautiously and consolidating its position.

At a time when Chief Advisor to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, is leaving the country on a four-day visit to China, Bangladesh is rife with speculation of a coup-de-tat by the army.

Though Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has dismissed the rumours and urged for patience, people are not satisfied.

The speculation is doing the rounds that the army could move against the interim government amid increasing tensions between the military and both the administration and student-led movements.

Will Bangladesh Army stage coup?

Such rumours and speculations gained credibility after the Bangladeshi Army increased its troop deployment in capital Dhaka.

People point out that the Savar-based 9th Division of the Bangladeshi Army is being mobilised and moved to the capital in a phased manner.

If media reports are to be believed, the army is moving cautiously and consolidating its position.

What did Army chief say?

After the speculations over a possible coup or imposition of martial law or declaration of emergency started doing the rounds, General Waker came out in public and emphasised the dedication, commitment and professionalism of the armed forces.

In an open address to senior army officials from across the country at the 'Officer's Address' in Dhaka Cantonment, he praised the military's dedication, professionalism, and resilience.

He also warned that misinformation should not be allowed to cause distractions.

Army Chief criticises Muhammad Yunus

In what may be called a tacit criticism of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, General Waker expressed his concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation, the dangers of misinformation, and inflammatory rhetoric.

He also urged them not to succumb to provocations and remain vigilant. He emphasized that "the country and its people remain the army's highest priority."

The speculations of an army coup or imposition of martial law spread after the differences between the army and the student leaders who spearheaded the movement to oust Sheikh Hasina came out in the open.

Analysts believe, some factions within the army became angry and wanted to take measures to control the dissenting voices amid heightened tensions and unease.

This forced General Waker to warn the officers against any impulsive actions, as he said that such moves could serve the interests of those seeking to destabilise the country.

These forces played a pivotal role in the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of the interim government under Yunus.

Will student leaders oppose Bangladesh Army?

The unfolding situation took another turn when a student leader made explosive allegations against the army chief in a pre-recorded video released on Friday.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, who serves as an advisor to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives in the interim government, claimed that General Waker had initially been reluctant to support Muhammad Yunus's appointment as chief advisor.

Adding to the unrest, another prominent student activist, Hasnat Abdullah, recently threatened to launch a mass movement against the army.

This followed reports of a secret meeting between Abdullah and General Waker on March 11, during which the army chief allegedly hinted at the possibility of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League returning to politics and contesting elections if and when they are held.

With tensions escalating and speculation running high, Bangladesh finds itself at a critical juncture, caught between political uncertainty and military oversight.

While General Waker's reassurances aim to dispel fears of a coup, the heavy army presence in Dhaka and growing opposition against the military show that the situation is fragile.

