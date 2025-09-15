Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals major consequences if Iran fails to fulfill Strait of Hormuz condition

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his administration's readiness to launch massive military strikes against Iran if his Tuesday night ultimatum remains unfulfilled. Speaking in a phone interview, the President signalled that the countdown to military action remains active.

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his administration's readiness to launch massive military strikes against Iran if his Tuesday night ultimatum remains unfulfilled. Speaking in a phone interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, the President signalled that the countdown to military action remains active, promising that "8 p.m. is happening."

The details of the high-stakes conversation were shared by Baier, who recounted the President's firm stance regarding the deadline. "I just got off the phone with the president and he called and I said, listen, if you were to put odds on it, what were the odds that this is going to end up being a negotiated deal? He said he wasn't going to put odds on it. But he said, 8 p.m. is happening. That's what he said," Baier noted.

Donald Trump's promises major attacks in Iran

The President further clarified the severity of the planned operations, indicating that the scale of the offensive would be unprecedented.

According to Baier, Trump warned that "if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen." While the President is reportedly "sticking to that at this point", he did leave a narrow window open for a diplomatic resolution.

Baier explained that the military plans are not yet set in stone, provided Tehran offers a meaningful concession.

He added, "Now, he said if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, that could change, but at this hour -- he didn't want to put odds on it -- but he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have."

Reflecting on the gravity of the situation as the deadline looms, Baier described the current trajectory of the administration's policy as "a huge deal", as the world watches whether a last-minute breakthrough will occur before the 8:00 PM cutoff.

Prior to this interview, President Trump had already issued a series of provocative statements on his Truth Social platform, suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape.

In those posts, he warned of potential unprecedented destruction while simultaneously hinting at a transition of power within Iran.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote, reflecting the gravity of the ongoing military standoff amidst reports of US strikes on Kharg Island and other strategic Iranian infrastructure.

Despite the ominous warning, the President suggested that a new political reality might be emerging in Tehran.

He claimed that "now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalised minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

Trump framed the current escalation as the culmination of a decades-long period of hostility between the two nations.

He stated, "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end." The President ended his message with a note of support for the Iranian populace, writing, "God Bless the Great People of Iran!" as the world awaits the outcome of the 8:00 PM Eastern Time deadline.

This rhetoric underscores President Trump's ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He has warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges. Further intensifying the threat, the President had stated on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window.

During a White House press briefing, he added, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night." Trump emphasised that this is a "critical period" and noted that Washington has provided Tehran with the necessary time to reach an agreement to end the war.

He confirmed that while Iran had requested a seven-day extension, he granted them 10 days to make a deal.

"They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said, reiterating that the ultimatum marks a final opportunity for Tehran to avoid total infrastructure collapse.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)