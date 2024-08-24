'Could be...': White House reacts to PM Modi's Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelenskyy

The White House sees potential benefits in PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine, where he and President Zelensky discussed peace.

PM Modi visits Ukraine: The White House reacted positively to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Ukraine, marking the first time an Indian PM has traveled to the country amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. On Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed that Modi’s visit could be beneficial if it helps move towards a peaceful resolution that aligns with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s vision for peace.

During his visit, PM Modi and President Zelensky paid their respects at a memorial dedicated to Ukrainian children who have lost their lives due to the war. They were seen laying teddy bears at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II and observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims. A video posted by Zelensky on Telegram showed the two leaders sharing a hug after their handshake.

Modi, in a post on the social media platform X, expressed his condolences to the families of the children who have died, and emphasized India's commitment to peace. He stated, “We were not neutral from day one; we have taken a side, and we stand firmly for peace.” Modi also reiterated that conflicts should not be resolved through battle.

During the visit, Modi and Zelensky held nearly three hours of closed-door discussions, resulting in the signing of cooperation agreements in agriculture, medicine, and culture. Both leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining dialogue to achieve a “comprehensive, just, and lasting peace” between their nations.

The visit comes at a time when Kyiv is intensifying its efforts in Russia’s Kursk region, while Russian forces continue their advances in eastern Ukraine.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

