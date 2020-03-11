Coronavirus: World Health Organisation declares COVID-19 a global 'pandemic'

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday declared the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, that has claimed scores of lives all across the world, as a 'pandemic'. For the uninitiated, a pandemic is a disease that is rapidly spreading in multiple countries across the world at the same time. Other examples of pandemics historically include cholera, smallpox, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, malaria, and the dreaded Yellow fever.

"The World Health Organisation's mandate is public health. But we are working with many partners across all sectors to mitigate the social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," the Director-General of the World Health Organisation said.

Dr. Ghebreyesus further said that in the past two weeks the number of cases outside China has increased "thirteenfold" and the number of affected countries has tripled, which led to the WHO confirming the outbreak as a pandemic.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries to climb even higher,” the WHO chief said, lamenting the "inaction" by countries to check the disease.

We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” Tedros said.

The declaration is especially notable because WHO had until now refrained from declaring the outbreak a pandemic, fully aware that such a statement bears an immense geopolitical and social consequence.

Although cases in China and Korea have reduced, the disease is picking up pace in the rest of the world, especially in Italy where over 10,000 infections have been detected.

It is quite astounding to think that the coronavirus strain, which was unknown to even the world's leading health experts a mere three months ago, has now reportedly spread to more than 1,21,000 people from Asia, to at least 109 countries in Europe, the Middle East and as far as the United States, killing nearly 4,373 people and infecting thousands more.