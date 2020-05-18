Coronavirus: Trump labels Obama as 'grossly incompetent' after COVID-19 criticism

US President Donald Trump labelled Barack Obama as "grossly incompetent", just a day after the former President said that the leaders weren’t "even pretending to be in charge" amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"We did a lot of terrific meetings, tremendous progress is being made on many fronts, including coming up with a cure for this horrible plague that has beset our country," Trump said.

"Look, he (Barack Obama) was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent," he added.

On May 17, Obama had lashed out at Trump for his way of handling the coronavirus situation in the country, reports claimed.

"Let’s be honest, a disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on our communities," Obama was quoted as saying.

"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,'' he added.

Trump in the past has blamed Obama and his Democratic administration for a lot of problems, which includes not having adequate supplies of medical equipment to battle the pandemic which took more than 75,000 American lives.

The United States is the worst-hit country by the coronavirus with at least 1,484,804 confirmed cases and over 89,399 fatalities.

Back in April, 20.5 million Americans also lost their jobs and unemployment was at 14.7 per cent.