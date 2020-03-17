Headlines

Coronavirus: This video explains why 'social distancing' is utmost important right now

The 12-seconds created by Juan Declan show match sticks placed beside each other catching fire to explain why people need to “do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do.”

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2020, 07:51 AM IST

To stop the spread of the COVID-19, ‘social distancing’ is recommended as a huge step. 

But what exactly is ‘Social distancing’? To explain the actual meaning of social distancing, an artist from Los Angeles created a video in an illustrative format and shared it on Twitter. 

The 12-seconds created by Juan Declan show match sticks placed beside each other catching fire to explain why people need to “do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do.”

The video has gone viral on social media as it has garnered more than 189k views on twitter & almost 3k retweets. 

Watch the video here...

The video was shared by actress Olivia Wilde with caption- "Stay home. It’s all we can do."

People really appreciated the video and urged people to stay home.

Total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India: 114 (including foreign nationals, as on 16.03.2020 at 4 PM)

