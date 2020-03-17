Coronavirus: This video explains why 'social distancing' is utmost important right now

The 12-seconds created by Juan Declan show match sticks placed beside each other catching fire to explain why people need to “do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do.”

To stop the spread of the COVID-19, ‘social distancing’ is recommended as a huge step.

But what exactly is ‘Social distancing’? To explain the actual meaning of social distancing, an artist from Los Angeles created a video in an illustrative format and shared it on Twitter.

The video has gone viral on social media as it has garnered more than 189k views on twitter & almost 3k retweets.

Watch the video here...

Do your part and stay home. It’s all we can do. pic.twitter.com/dLOkV3znNe — juan delcan (@juan_delcan) March 16, 2020

The video was shared by actress Olivia Wilde with caption- "Stay home. It’s all we can do."

People really appreciated the video and urged people to stay home.

True, stay at home maximum if u don't have any important work outside.. — shashank dwivedi (@Shashankd65) March 16, 2020

Thank you for your contribution... this is very effective! — Karen is social distancing... you should too! (@kwm537) March 16, 2020

Exactly

I’m so sick of people saying if you don’t stay home you’re being selfish . — TURKI | @toki_tcx) March 16, 2020

Brilliant! — You voted For Trump (@And_here_it_is) March 16, 2020

This 12 sec video by @juan_delcan is brilliant. It is the simplest way to explain social distancing and how it stops the spread of #COVID19. Send it to everyone you know. https://t.co/LUkYsF9y1m — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 16, 2020

Social distancing by Juan delcan pic.twitter.com/vchWkXkpYC — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 15, 2020

Absolutely brilliant !! —(@mohammedsulami) March 16, 2020

