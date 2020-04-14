Coronavirus Pandemic: US to extend visa of Indians depending on ground situation

As the novel coronavirus creates havoc in America, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will extend help to stranded Indians amid visa worries and may extend their stay depending on the circumstances.

The US immigration authority may provide special consideration or expedited processing for those who may need it on a case-by-case basis, WION has learnt.

USCIS takes care of issues like visas, citizenship, work visas etc and is expected to provide special support to individuals who may be affected by circumstances beyond their control.

The US is by far the worst affected country in the world with 5.8 lakh cases and over 23,000 deaths.

India had last week requested the US government to extend the validity of H-1B and other visas for Indian nationals stranded in the country due to the cancellation of all flights in and out of India over COVID-19 pandemic. The request was conveyed from the US State Department to the Department of Homeland Security, under which the USCIS comes.

The USCIS has taken steps to help immigration-related problems of individuals and employers amid ongoing COVID crisis in the US. The body is currently analysing issues and other possible steps the agency may take to further address some of these challenges and will consider the public’s recommendations.

The matter was taken up by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who shared the Indian government's concerns with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun on Wednesday.

During the talks between the Foreign Secretary and the US Deputy Secretary of State, both discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic, including measures "through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment, and sharing of best practices and information," sources told WION.

If the employer terminates the contract of an H-1B holder, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days to retain their H-1B status. But until now there has been no order as such from the US Government asking employers to terminate services of H-1B visa holders.

With fears of unemployment in the US, news has been going around that Indians with an H-1B visa might be impacted. Almost 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment allowance which has been the larger trend and not specific to Indians. In addition to this, visa renewal is being delayed due to the lockdown.

It is to be noted that Indians constitute the largest percentage of H-1B visa holders in the US. US and India have been having a high-level mutual engagement ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on April 4 regarding steps to counter the crisis arising out of the situation. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had also spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 6.