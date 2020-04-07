Coronavirus pandemic: President Donald Trump, 3M reach agreement to bring millions of facemasks to US

The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 10,000 on Monday as the country entered what officials describe as the "toughest" week.

After a dispute over foreign distribution, US President Donald Trump announced a deal with the American manufacturing giant 3M to provide the nation with millions of facemasks to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have reached a very amicable agreement with 3M for the delivery of an additional 55.5 million high quality facemasks each month," Trump said."We're going to be getting over the next couple of months 166.5 million masks for our frontline healthcare workers, so the 3M saga ends very happily," he added.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 10,000 on Monday as the country entered what officials describe as the "toughest" week.According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, there are 368,079 COVID-19 cases in the US and 10,923 deaths. So far, 19,828 infected people have fully recovered.

Last week, Trump and some critics accused 3M of unpatriotic behaviour for selling N95 respirator masks to other countries."We share the same goals of providing much-needed respirators to Americans across our country," said 3M chairman Mike Roman."Given the reality that demand for respirators outpaces supply, we are working around the clock to further expand our capacity," he added.The death toll in the US is highest after Italy and Spain while the number of cases is more than one-third of the world's total infections. On April 5, the country's surgeon general warned that this week could resemble a "Pearl Harbor moment" and a "9/11 moment." Speaking to a news channel, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, "This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly." "This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that," Adams told Fox News. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is 1,347,676 with more than 74,744 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Out of total COVID-19 patients, 277,331 have recovered from the disease. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 5,385 and 3,739, respectively.