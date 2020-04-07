Coronavirus pandemic: President Donald Trump, 3M reach agreement to bring millions of facemasks to US

Headlines

'This happens before every World Cup': Former India cricketer on off-spinner's ODI recall

Traffic advisory: Noida-Greater Noida expressway restrictions for 5 days from tomorrow

Bank FDs offering higher interest rates than Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS), check list

'Secular', 'socialist' missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Viral video: Lungi-clad little boy's cute dance to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa will make your day, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Enforced disappearances and the struggle for accountability in Pakistan's 'Republic of Fear'

'This happens before every World Cup': Former India cricketer on off-spinner's ODI recall

Traffic advisory: Noida-Greater Noida expressway restrictions for 5 days from tomorrow

Bowlers who have taken maximum wickets in 1st over

Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: 5 records set by the Afghan spinner

10 benefits of eating soaked almonds daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Delhi gurudwara in first photo from pre-wedding festivities

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film crosses Rs 500 crore in India, Rs 900 crore worldwide

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

HomeWorld

World

Coronavirus pandemic: President Donald Trump, 3M reach agreement to bring millions of facemasks to US

The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 10,000 on Monday as the country entered what officials describe as the "toughest" week.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After a dispute over foreign distribution, US President Donald Trump announced a deal with the American manufacturing giant 3M to provide the nation with millions of facemasks to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have reached a very amicable agreement with 3M for the delivery of an additional 55.5 million high quality facemasks each month," Trump said."We're going to be getting over the next couple of months 166.5 million masks for our frontline healthcare workers, so the 3M saga ends very happily," he added.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 10,000 on Monday as the country entered what officials describe as the "toughest" week.According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, there are 368,079 COVID-19 cases in the US and 10,923 deaths. So far, 19,828 infected people have fully recovered. 

Last week, Trump and some critics accused 3M of unpatriotic behaviour for selling N95 respirator masks to other countries."We share the same goals of providing much-needed respirators to Americans across our country," said 3M chairman Mike Roman."Given the reality that demand for respirators outpaces supply, we are working around the clock to further expand our capacity," he added.The death toll in the US is highest after Italy and Spain while the number of cases is more than one-third of the world's total infections. On April 5, the country's surgeon general warned that this week could resemble a "Pearl Harbor moment" and a "9/11 moment." Speaking to a news channel, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, "This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly." "This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that," Adams told Fox News. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is 1,347,676 with more than 74,744 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Out of total COVID-19 patients, 277,331 have recovered from the disease. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 5,385 and 3,739, respectively.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Apple iPhone users get new features with iOS 17 update: How to download the new iOS 17

World Cup 2023: This Bollywood actor to feature in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 anthem titled ‘Dil Jashn Bole’

Meet only Indian actor to gross Rs 1000 crore in a year twice; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces 'biopic of Indian cinema', netizens say 'waiting for the masterpiece'

Meet high-school pass billionaire who is India's second richest man in service sector

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE