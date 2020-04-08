Coronavirus Pandemic: New York state records 731 COVID-19 deaths in a day as US death toll nears 13,000

The US on Tuesday recorded more than 1,800 fatalities, highest one day toll for any country since the coronavirus outbreak was first reported in China late last year, taking the death toll in America to nearly 13,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US has close to 4 lakh cases, the highest number in the world, as the number of infections worldwide exceeded 14 lakh.

According to the John Hopkins tracker, US has recorded 399,886 cases and 12,907 deaths as of 12 noon (IST) on Wednesday.

New York City, the worst affected in the country by the COVID-19 pandemic, has over 4,000 deaths. COVID-19 death toll in New York City is now more than 1,000 higher than that of the 9/11 terror attack, the deadliest on US soil which killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall. Twin towers of World Trade Centres were brought down by hijacked planes besides attack on the Pentagon and another highjacked plane which crashed in a Pennsylvania field.

New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths between Monday and Tuesday alone, taking the toll in the state to nearly 5,500.

“A lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Cuomo, however, said that hospital admissions and the number of those needing ventilators are dropping.

On Sunday, US surgeon general warned that this week could resemble a "Pearl Harbor moment" and a "9/11 moment."

Speaking to a news channel, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, "This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly."

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that," Adams told Fox News.

Worldwide, 1,431,375 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 82,172 of them have died since the virus emerged in China in December last year. Italy has the world's highest death toll with 17,127 deaths, followed by Spain's 14,045 and the US.