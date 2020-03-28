Coronavirus Pandemic: Global death toll crosses 27,000; number of cases in US tops one lakh

The global coronavirus death toll crossed 27,000 on Saturday as the number of cases worldwide neared 600,000.

While Italy has reported the highest number of deaths at 9,134, 919 in a single day on Friday, the number of affected people is highest in the US where it has crossed 100,000-mark.

The Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database puts the number of affected people at 595,953 (7:4m am IST), with the figure rising every passing minute. According to the database, 27,33 people have been killed by COVID-19 so far.

With the US becoming the epicentre of the pandemic, the Congress passed a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday to rescue the economy and provide relief to Americans hit by job losses.

The US has recorded 104,007 coronavirus cases 1,693 deaths, with the state of New York being the most affected region in the country.

In Europe, Spain and Italy both recorded the highest number of single-day death on Friday, 773 and 919, respectively. Italy has reported the highest number of deaths at 9,134 while the death toll in Spain is 5,138.

The number of cases in Italy reached 86,498 with 5,909 more cases being recorded on Friday.

Spain reported 7,933 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 65,719.

The number of deaths in Iran crossed 2,300-mark. The Johns Hopkins University database put the number of deaths in Iran at 2,378 with the total number of confirmed cases at 32,332.

In India, the tracker has reported 887 cases with 20 deaths while the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare puts the total cases at 834. The government on Tuesday imposed a nationwide complete lockdown from 21-days with only essential personnel allowed to come out of their homes.

The number of global cases in the past two weeks has seen a dramatic jump. While it took 67 days from the detection of the first case to reach one lakh, most of them in China, it took 11 days to infect another one lakh people. The number of cases rose exponentially after that as it took only four days to reach from 2 to 3 lakh and three days to add another one lakh cases as it crossed 4-lakh mark on Tuesday. It has added nearly two lakh cases in the next three days after Tuesday.

In terms of cases per million, China's is 57 while Italy has the total case per million population of 1431. China has registered 2 deaths/million while it is 151 in Italy.