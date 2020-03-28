Coronavirus Pandemic: Global death toll crosses 25,000; Italy reports record 919 deaths in single day

The global coronavirus death toll crossed 25,000 on Friday after Italy reported a record 919 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. The country now has 9,134 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, which is now spreading like wildfire across the world. The number of cases in the country also reached 86,498.

The number of affected people worldwide crossed 5 lakh-mark, with the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database putting the figure at 576,859, as of 1 AM on Saturday. According to the database, 26,819 people have been killed by COVID-19 so far.

However, over 1.28 lakh have also fully recovered.

As of now, the number of affected persons in China is reported to be 81,897 and the death toll is 3,174 in the Hube province, the epicentre of the outbreak where the Wuhan seafood market is situated. It is to be noted that China has reported a remarkable slowdown in the COVID-19 affected numbers.

The most dramatic rise in a number of cases has been in the United States where total confirmed cases reached 94,238 on Friday with 44,635 in New York alone.

The number of cases in Spain reached 64,059 on Friday, with 4,934 deaths.

The number of deaths in Iran crossed the 2,300-mark. The Johns Hopkins University database put the number of deaths in Iran at 2,378 with the total number of confirmed cases at 2,332.

In India, the number of cases jumped to 887 with 20 deaths. The government on Tuesday had imposed a nationwide complete lockdown from 21-days with only essential personnel allowed to come out of their homes.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said that the coronavirus pandemic has hit the global economy so hard that the world has entered into a recession. The economy will require massive funding to help the developing nations turn around from the downturn resulting from the pandemic, the IMF chief said.